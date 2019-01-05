A community of firefighters in Missoula is grieving after a hero, who dedicated his life to serving those around him, passed away just after Christmas.
56-year-old Edward William Lynn of Florence was a former science teacher, and most recently a Missoula smokejumper for more than 20 years.
"When [Lynn] was in the room, or if he was on a fire, he led by example. [Lynn] was just an inspiration for so many people around him. 'Big Idaho' that’s what we called him. I think it personifies who he was," Lynn's friend and fellow firefighter Dan Cottrell said.
Lynn was fighting wildfires in California when he started feeling discomfort in his throat.
"He went in and got checked out, and that’s when [doctors] determined that it was a brain tumor," Cottrell said. "That was the early part of October."
After battling the inoperable brain tumor for three months, Lynn passed away the day after Christmas.
"We loved having him around the workplace, I treasure the fires I got to spend with Ed out in the woods sitting around a campfire," Cottrell said.
Other coworkers of Lynn said he was looking forward to retiring at the start of 2018. One coworker said its heartbreaking he didn't make it.
"I think one of the things that really impressed me about Ed was his ability to mentor others, and work with younger firefighters and younger jumpers. Teach them how to run a chainsaw, and how to fight fire and be leaders in the humble and down to earth day," Cottrell said.
While a community of firefighters mourn the loss of one of their own, they say Lynn will never be forgotten.
"I think Ed’s impact will be felt for many many years. He was a incredible father to his daughter, he was an incredible friend, incredible husband to his wife," Cottrell said.
A celebration of life for Edward William Lynn is January 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the Minuteman hangar on West Broadway in Missoula. It is open to the public.
A GoFundMe is set up to help Edward William Lynn's family. Click here to donate.