Fire crews close up gas leak at the new roundabout on Durston
Courtesy of Bozeman Fire
BOZEMAN- Fire crews responded to a large gas leak at the new roundabout on Ferguson and Durston late last night.
 
Fire Captain Josh Charles, says the leak has been stopped and took a few hours.
 
He added that the people doing the digging that struck the line did call 811 and this line did not show up on charts.
 
Northwestern Energy was able to help close the line and there is nothing to be concerned about at this time, Charles added.
 

