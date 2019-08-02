Fire crews close up gas leak at the new roundabout on Durston
- Bradley Warren Wake Up Montana
- Updated
Bradley Warren
Reporter, Wake Up Montana
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
News For You
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 5 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH POSSIBLE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 90S TO NEAR 100 AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * LIGHTNING...SCATTERED WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE LIGHTNING STRIKES. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD CAUSE NEW AND EXISTING FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black bear bites woman through tent in Yellowstone National Park
- Toddler's body found in Lincoln County
- UPDATE: Missoula woman found safe
- Montana man arrested for beating dog
- Police search for toddler missing after parents found dead
- Montana teen with special needs missing from Fort Belknap, may be headed to Chicago
- 19 year old dead after accident in Helena
- NEW INFO: Woman arrested for running prostitution business
- Drowned teen was Rustler football player, Fury lacrosse player
- Authorities say Oregon toddler died of gunshot wound
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.