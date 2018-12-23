A young family is without a home for Christmas after fire investigators say an electrical fire burned nearly everything they own.
The Missoula Fire department responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of Cooley Street around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the homeowner Jeremy Rodgers says the fire started underneath the utility room in their home, close to their young daughter's room.
Rodgers added investigators told his family they believe the fire may have started due to electrical issues.
Rodgers says his family lost nearly everything inside their mobile home, but the community is still looking out for them.
"The Salvation Army is going to try to help us. We have a huge community of people that are behind us 100 percent, so I know for a fact that they will help us. We’re Christians, so Jesus Christ is helping us. We’re just thankful to be alive," Rodgers added.
Rodgers sustained minor burns on his hands, arms and lip while trying to stop the fire.
He says the Salvation Army is providing lodging in a Missoula hotel until Christmas day, and Rodgers in unsure what the family will live after the holidays.
The Rodgers family is working to set up a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. The article will be updated with the GoFundMe link once it's been set up.