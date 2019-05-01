BOZEMAN – The nation continues to mourn following Saturday’s tragic shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego. Rabbi Chaim Bruk of Bozeman’s Chabad Lubavitch congregation says his synagogue does have a plan in the case that an event like Saturday’s were to occur. But he’s also addressing the aftermath of the shooting from another angle.
Around the country, Jewish communities are mourning the loss of a sister, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed while protecting her rabbi at the synagogue (three others, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in the attack). Those emotions are being felt strongly in Bozeman, which has one of the state’s highest Jewish populations.
In Poway, California, members of the Chabad Synagogue that was attacked on Saturday are speaking out.
“We will not be broken,” says congregation member Fred Nasseri. “This is, this is not gonna break us. It cannot break the Jews. We have been here for centuries, gonna be here for many more centuries.”
1,100 miles away in Bozeman, Montana, a similar message is being shared: “We’ve seen too much as Jews historically,” says Rabbi Chaim Bruk, “to allow, you know, evil to really decide how we’re going to live our lives.”
More than a decade ago, the rabbi and his wife Chavie moved their family from Brooklyn, New York to Bozeman, a city in a state that reportedly has as few as 5,000 Jews. But throughout his time in Montana, Bruk says he’s never experienced outright anti-Semitism. He attributes part of that to the cowardly nature of the anti-Semites, but primarily to the nature of Montanans themselves.
"99% of Montanans are loving people who want nothing more than to live side-by-side with their neighbor happily and lovingly,” says Bruk. “That 1% of people, they're crushed by the majority of Montanans who say 'Hell no, not in our state.'"
Bruk is strengthening the existing security in his synagogue after Saturday's tragedy, but the 37-year-old is looking past the finger that pulls the trigger and going straight for the heart.
"You can't outlaw thought,” Bruk admits. “You can educate, and you can inspire, and you can brighten with light, and that's what we're gonna do. We don't wanna kill [anti-Semites], we don't wanna annihilate them. We want them to feel so uncomfortable with their hatred and anti-Semitism that they just, they put in quiet until they're overwhelmed by so much light."
And for those offering thoughts and prayers? Bruk is thankful for the sentiments, but insists on more.
“Thoughts and prayers alone ain’t gonna do it,” he asserts. “We need to change our society, and that starts with every person changing themselves individually and the way they treat and talk about other human beings.”
Bruk says he anticipates a rise in attendance at the synagogue this Sunday, a pattern he believes is a result of the enforced pride in community and Jewish heritage that comes after an event like Saturday’s.
On Tuesday, the 19-year-old shooting suspect’s court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He is charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The man expressed overtly white nationalist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic sentiments in a manifesto published online before the shooting. Because he’s accused of killing a woman due to her religious beliefs, he could face the death penalty.