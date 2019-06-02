BOZEMAN - A fiery crash in Bozeman has shut down I-90 westbound from Bear Canyon Road to the Main Street exit on Sunday evening.
The cause of the crash, which sent flames and clouds of black billowing smoke from a semi into the sky throughout the afternoon, is still unknown. Trooper Stoner with Montana Highway Patrol says that one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic is backed up down Bozeman Pass to the east, and cars are being detoured to Frontage Road between Bear Canyon and Main.