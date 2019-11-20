Festival of Trees in Bozeman to raise funds to support people with traumatic brain injuries

BOZEMAN- The Festival of Trees in Bozeman is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Liberty Place.
Liberty Place is a nonprofit that serves people with traumatic brain injuries in the state of Montana.
At The Festival of Trees, the purchase of a Christmas tree can help others throughout the entire year. The funds raised go to support music therapy.
“Without the help of our supporters, Liberty Place could not provide the exemplary program that we have built for those we serve. Brain Injury recovery takes a lifetime, and especially so for those who have been severely disabled by brain injury,” Ann Geiger the Executive Director of said Liberty Place via email.
Most of the patients are on Montana Medicare which only funds the basic needs. The extra funds raised keeps those art and music programs moving foward.
“Montana ranks among the highest per capita in the nation for the occurrence of traumatic brain injury, so the need is great,” Geiger went on to say in her email.
The organization Liberty Place has three locations, two in White Hall one in Belgrade.
You can RSVP to The Festival of Trees by clicking here.