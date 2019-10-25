Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, OR WEST YELLOWSTONE * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS ACROSS THE REGION, ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN FACING SLOPES OF THE GALLATIN AND MADISON RANGES AND TOBACCO ROOT MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN