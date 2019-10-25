Belgrade man Michael Eaves, 28, was stopped by police on Thursday because his headlights were not working. Officers said Eaves allegedly had watery eyes, slurred speech and alcohol odors coming from his breath.
According to criminal documents, Eaves told the officer he was on felony probation for driving under the influence previously. He allegedly blew an alcohol blood content of .054, slightly under the legal limit in Montana.
Eaves was arrested for his fifth DUI, a felony charge. He is jailed at GCDC with no bond.