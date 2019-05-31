SIDNEY - In our continued partnership with Montana No Kid Hungry, this month we travel to Sidney where Central School was able to expand its school breakfast program thanks to a grant from Montana No Kid Hungry.
"Kids are hungry in the morning. It's as simple as that," said Pam Radke, food service director for Sidney Public Schools.
Over the last few years, the Department of Public Health and Human Services has worked to stop hunger in Montana schools.
At Central, the Breakfast after the Bell program is making a difference. Staff and volunteers prepare 285 meals every day. What makes this program different from others across the state is the added community support.
"We went out there and let the community know what we were going to do and we received donations both large and small and it's been fabulous," Radke said.
Thanks to those donations, and the grant, children are starting their days with full bellies.
"Kids aren't hungry in our classrooms anymore," Radke said. "No one asks for snacks, so we know it's working. It's pretty spectacular. It does my heart good."