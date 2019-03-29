Feeding the Future- Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Breakfast after the Bell is a program in the Belgrade School District making sure students have a full belly to take on the day.
Every day at 5 A.M. cafeteria faculty begin the prep work on breakfasts for students so that when they arrived at school they immediately have a meal waiting for them at their desk.
Dana Brandt the Food Service Director with the Belgrade Schools helped implement this program four years ago and the results have been overwhelmingly successful.
“I know that right after we started the program they started to see less office referrals and less disturbances in the classroom,” Brandt said.
Blue coolers are loaded up wheeled from the cafeteria to the classroom where arriving students sit down and begin their day with healthy options.
Three days a week breakfast is a hot meal, the other days there is fruit, whole-grain muffins, cheese sticks, and milk.
“Fruit is something that we have every single day, we offer at least a cup of fruit every day and usually it’s in the form of a whole banana or whole apple,” Brandt said.
All geared with giving children the proper nutrition they need to begin their day and hold them over until lunch.
Before the start of this program, students were making choices to skip breakfast which was affecting their overall demeanor and attitude making for a difficult learning environment.
“Students were trying to make a choice whether they were going to go play with their friends out on the playground or if they were going to come in and have breakfast,” Brandt said “some of them would choose to not have breakfast just so they could go out and play on the playground their friends.”
The reaction to these meals from the kids has been ecstatic, even writing thank you cards to the cafeteria employees who serve the lunches.
“They get very happy they get excited to know that they have food prepared for them,” Ana Hahner Head Cook at Saddle Peak Elementary said.
With the success of this program at Saddle Peak Elementary, the district is planning on launching it in a second school.
As for Dana Brandt the woman who worked hard to make sure students had proper meals to make it through the day, she plans on passing of her title as Food Service Director at the end of this year and retiring.
Brandt like a true leader is giving all the success back to her team, saying that the program will continue successfully under them and that the district will continue to feed many students for years to come.
Brandt plans on spending time with her grandkids but says there is a high chance she'll be back in the school very soon as a substitute teacher.