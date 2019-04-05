Federal agents stop potential attack on US in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Federal agents say Fabjan Alameti talked about joining ISIS and attacking random Americans in revenge for last month's mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 dead.
Bozeman police took him into custody at a shooting range.
The 21-year-old Albanian national was arrested at a gun range in Bozeman Tuesday, where investigators say he went to rent and practice using a semi-automatic rifle.
Federal court documents say he was communicating with an undercover federal informant about traveling to join ISIS and plan an attack on the U.S.
Investigators say he moved to Bozeman from New York City two weeks ago, telling an informant quote "I'm going to Montana and gonna buy a gun since all they need is a background check and I-d."
Once in Bozeman investigators say he stayed at the Bozeman Inn before being kicked out for smoking marijuana.
Court documents say he later said he wanted to quote "Shoot up" the inn for evicting him without giving him a refund.
Investigators say he purchased guns from a Wal-Mart in Billings and attempted to do the same in Bozeman.
He faced a judge in a federal courtroom in Missoula Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and making false statements involving international and domestic terrorism.