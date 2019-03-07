BOZEMAN - A roof collapse early Thursday morning at Montana State University is prompting concern from students and faculty at the school.
Emergency crews say first reports of the destruction in the south gym at the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center came in around 2:00 AM.
There were no injuries reported. However, the safety of students and staff on campus remains a major concern.
It's still unclear what caused the roof of the fitness center, which was built in the 1970s and remodeled in 2008, to collapse. In what authorities are calling an "abundance of caution," the entire center remains closed until further notice as a precaution.
Many are breathing easy that no one was injured by the collapse in one of campus' busiest buildings.
Michael Becker, news director for the university, says they're very thankful that no one was hurt.
"We're just eternally grateful that that is the state of affairs," Becker said Thursday afternoon.
But the incident has shaken the trust of Montana State students, who fear the buildings that they live and study in every day could end up the same way.
While the university searches for answers, many fingers are pointing to the recent weather as the cause of the collapse.
"We've had a lot of snow, as we all know," says engineering student Matthew Clark. "In order for an entire roof to collapse, that means that there was some major structural problems, with at least this roof."
And the level of snow - with snow depth in Bozeman currently around 24 inches - is causing some to worry about the structural integrity of the school's other buildings.
But Becker says the university is aware of the concerns, though they're currently addressing the fitness center's safety.
"We're looking primarily at the one that is the problem right now, that we can identify," he says. "But certainly all the buildings on campus are of concern to us, and we're working to make sure that all of them are safe."
Liam Devine, a biochemistry double-major at MSU, says he's blown away by the state of the building.
"It's shocking, mostly for the fact that I know the building was built around the same time as a lot of the dorms, and it even had a graded roof. Yet it still collapsed," says Devine, who lived in the dorms for two years. "And I know almost all the dorms have a flat roof now, especially the older ones. So, I wonder if the structural integrity is like around the same."
Several students expressed their fear about the "what ifs;" what if this accident had happened during the day? Or in a different building?
Devine also says he worries about how quickly new buildings are going up on campus, the lack of transparency in which developers are in charge of the construction, and how all of that impacts the university's existing buildings.
"I gotta wonder what the attention to old buildings is here on campus," he says. "If they just kind of are caring more about expansion or if they care to go back and fix the buildings that are still here and are still under constant use."
While the cause of Thursday's collapse is still under investigation, a university report shows within the last 15 years, MSU has seen two structural issues caused by snow and ice. In January of 2010, a load of snow broke trusses at the Museum of the Rockies, causing $10,000 worth of damage. In January 2004, ice on the dome of Brick Breeden Fieldhouse pulled down a 15-foot-wide chunk of roof, causing $40,000 in damages.