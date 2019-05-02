BELGRADE - A fatal accident is causing traffic delays in the Belgrade area.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol traffic incident list, MHP responded to Jackrabbit Lane and Cameron Bridge Road just before 6:45 AM Thursday.
The crash is listed as a fatal.
The Montana Department of Transportation map indicates the crash is in a work zone. Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the area. Southbound traffic is single lane.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they are available.