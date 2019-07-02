BOZEMAN - While the Gallatin Valley may sometimes be called the “Valley of the Flowers,” that name is beginning to lose its meaning as more residents move in and open space rapidly shrinks.
The one area being most severely impacted by this growth? Farming. In fact, every economic sector except farming is growing in Gallatin County, according to research by Bozeman’s Headwaters Economics.
Montana Farm Bureau Executive Vice President John Youngberg says he’s not surprised by those numbers, and there’s a lot of reasons why local farmers are struggling now.
“It’s always nice to blame one thing but there’s really no silver bullet in any of this,” said Youngberg.
The Gallatin Valley used to rely heavily on agriculture, but it’s since switched to a manufacturing focus with the creation of companies like RightNow - now part of Oracle - and a growing tech sector.
President Donald Trump’s tariffs on other countries haven’t necessarily helped, either. When asked about the tariffs, Youngberg said that they were “part of the equation.”
“Was it fair before? Probably not. Was there things that needed to be changed? Yeah, there was,” he said. “But when we put tariffs on steel or aluminum or some other things, other countries know how to retaliate against the United States.”
Youngberg continued, saying that’s because America is so good at producing food, but we’re not the only ones selling food, and nothing is keeping other countries from moving away from American products.
“Trade’s vitally important to us, we have to be able to trade,” said Youngberg. “We need trading agreements with China, with Japan, with the EU, all those places. We need to start that dialogue and move ahead with that.”
Additionally, the cost of equipment for farmers is steadily climbing, and the costs of farming products isn’t matching up for farmers to be able to buy the equipment they need. A pick-up truck today might cost $15,000 more than it did 20 years ago, but the prices of calves or grain might not have gone up at all. In short, the numbers don’t add up.
But one problem is hitting the hardest: Bozeman’s rapid population growth.
“When we start looking at where houses are that used to be farmland,” says Youngberg, “west of Bozeman, out towards Four Corners, that all used to be prime farmland. That was the best farmland in the whole valley, I mean we're talking fifteen feet deep in rich, black soil. It was a great place to farm and we're growing houses on it now."
Bozeman is currently the fastest-growing micropolitan city in the United States. A micropolitan city is an area that has 10,000-50,000 residents. And while the valley still has its share of farms, green space, and forests, that green area is steadily shrinking.
Youngberg says for farmers to survive, prices will have to come up and trade agreements with other countries need to be prioritized.