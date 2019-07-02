Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS OF 40 KNOTS OR HIGHER. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 300 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 233 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 14 MILES EAST OF ENNIS, OR 25 MILES EAST OF VIRGINIA CITY, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THIS STORM WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 51 AND 72. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY CAN RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS.