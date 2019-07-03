LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Roundup Rodeo kicked off its 94th year running on Tuesday night to cloudy skies and a filled arena.
Regarded as one of the best rodeos in the country, it draws 12,000 visitors to the city every year and triples the size of this little Park County town.
"You get to meet everybody from different towns, cities, people who travel across the country to come here,” says Livingston high schooler Drew Rogge about his favorite part of the rodeo. “It’s just the people.”
“You get to go every year, you get to meet people… like, people who do rodeo here, you get a lot of opportunities and cool people to meet,” adds friend Sebastian Griffin.
The rodeo is woven into the fabric of this tight-knit community, but there’s more than just sentiment resting on the three-day competition. Every year, the rodeo weekends leaves Livingston about $2 million richer.
Local business owner Jennifer Estes says it’s some of the busiest days her downtown boutique sees all year.
“It’s ‘Cowboy Christmas,’ July 1-July 10,” she says, “I mean everybody’s making huge bank for the rodeos right now.”
If you don’t want to miss out on the action, a handful of tickets are left for Wednesday and Thursday night.