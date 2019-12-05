False alarm sends Gallatin County Search and Rescue to Hyalite area Wednesday morning

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called into action after a notification that an emergency beacon had been activated in the Hyalite area Wednesday morning.
Crews observed that coordinates showed the beacon to be in the area that is popular for ice climbing.
A 52-year-old woman from the Seattle area is the owner of the beacon and she is an experienced mountaineer, in the early afternoon, the climber and her partner were located safely.
The climber said that the SOS button on the beacon had accidentally been pushed and didn’t notice emergency confirmation messages to her beacon.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts before going hiking to notify family of an exact location, let family members know the type of car you're driving and who you're traveling with, along with the level of experience in the outdoors you possess.