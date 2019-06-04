"I am so shocked. I had no idea, but yeah this is so exciting, thank you so much."

Faith Edmister went to lunch with her family at Electric City Coffee Bar & Bistro on Tuesday afternoon. She was joined by her mom, dad, and boyfriend.

She ordered a garden salad, but what she didn't know was that her meal came with a special side dish.

She'd just won the a $3,000 scholarship courtesy of Mattress Firm for her time and dedication to community service.

"It feels awesome. I know it's been a process trying to figure out who won, and I've been waiting and I've been curious, so it's really exciting to finally get to know," said Faith. "It's definitely gonna go towards college expenses, and it'll really help with all the tuition costs."

Faith is headed to Missoula this fall to attend college at the University of Montana, and if you remember her story, she has been an active dancer for years. She recently found out that she'd get to continue that passion on the Grizzly dance team.

"Dance has really given me so many relationships over the years, and so I just get to continue that."

She's also hoping to continue her work in the community.

"I just think being involved in the community has really helped," she said." Just being active and supporting the community, especially downtown places like where we're at here. Just supporting everything I can, it's really helped me get to where I am."