Whether you’re hiking on foot or driving about, managers with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) say they want to remind people to be careful when exploring the forest, as weather forecasts impact road and trail conditions.
Some roads in the area reportedly remain closed due to snow drifts, while others are “soft and muddy,” after six-to-ten inches of snow melt-off.
“We want people to get out and enjoy their national forest, but we want them to be careful while out there,” said Forest Public Affairs Officer Kathy Bushnell.
HLCNF says spring normally brings very wet and muddy conditions, and that it temporarily closes roads sometimes during the season to protect resources along the roadways.
If you come across a mudhole or snow drift, the forest staff say you cannot drive off-road to avoid them, even if paths are shown as an open on the motor vehicle use map, or MVUM. Doing so would reportedly be considered an unauthorized route and lead to damaged resources as well as ruts in the ground. Instead, you’re encouraged to find a different route, even if such roads aren’t necessarily under a “closure order.”
If you’d like to explore, you’re encouraged to call your local Forest Service office at the numbers below before heading out:
Belt Creek Office: 406-236-5511
Harlowton Office: 406-632-4391
Great Falls Office: 406-791-7700
Augusta Office: 406-562-3247
Helena Office: 406-449-5201
Choteau Office: 406-466-5341
Stanford Office: 406-566-2292
Townsend Office: 406-266-3425
Lincoln Office: 406-362-7000
White Sulphur Springs Office: 406-547-3361
Motorized routes will open for the summer/fall season on May 15th, and MVUMs will be available online.
For more information and updates, you can head over to HLCNF’s website and Facebook page.