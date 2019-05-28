SEATTLE- In 2014 Meryl Davis and Charlie White stepped off the podium at the Sochi Winter Games as Olympic champions, bringing home gold for the United States of America in ice dance for the first time in history.
Davis and White had two Olympic appearances, in 2014, winning gold in ice dance and Bronze in the team event and in 2010 at the Vancouver Games winning silver in ice dance.
Their ISU Grand Prix, world and domestic resume are just as impressive.
Now almost five years after dancing on to the top of the podium the two who have since announced their retirement from competitive skating, but they still have many irons in the fire.
Davis and White have been touring the county with Stars on Ice, we caught with them in Everett, WA for a sit-down.
Both Davis and White still are captivating audiences, watching them perform it is easy to understand why they stood on top of that podium, simply put they have, talent.
Since the pair did, in fact, retire that means they were not competing in this previous Olympic cycle.
Both watched as the Canadians (Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir) won Gold.
“It was a great competition,” White said, “they were fantastic…it was nice to see them win, they were very deserving.”
Davis and White competed against Virtue and Moir for many years.
“We still have that 2014 [title] that’s our time, we loved it, we had a great time, we worked hard for it, and we were excited to move on,” Davis added, “We're happy for everyone’s success.”
On the notion of moving on, life didn’t stop for them after the Olympics.
“Charlie and I are still loving doing shows like Stars on Ice… we love sharing this beautiful sport with people,” Davis said.
When Meryl is not on the ice she’s hitting the books, she's in the process of finishing her undergraduate degree in anthropology from the University of Michigan, her plan is to be done with that this summer.
Davis will also be walking down the aisle, shell be getting married to Fedor Andreev who also skated.
“[I’m] excited about starting new adventures and try new things,” Davis said.
Davis added that she has a beautiful fur daughter (a dog) named Bilbo, Davis, and White both laughing as the conversation shifted to Whites newborn child.
White was married in 2015 to fellow American Olympic Ice-Dancer, Tanith Belbin-White, the two just recently welcomed their first child, a son.
“Being a dad is the best, it’s my favorite thing of all time,” said White, “Tanith and I are enjoying our transition into parenthood.”
White added that discovering the world through his eyes has been fun.
White, like Davis, is back in school working to complete his undergraduate degree, his major is currently political science.
White joking added that he has no plans to run for president.
Currently, within the skating world, White is involved in choreographing, White choreographed his and Davis’s performance for Stars on Ice this year and is working with other athletes.
Davis and White added that they are so grateful to this day that people still want to see them sake.
“It's a beautiful, special, unique sport,” Davis said.
Davis went onto say they’ve put in a lot of work and they're honored to be ambassadors for American figure skating.
“We represent a lot of young skaters, we were fortunate enough to be able to represent the country at the Olympics, and it’s just a huge honor,” said White, “we are humbled that people enjoy our skating and continue enjoy our skating.”
The pair standing next to a sheet of ice with smiles on their face continued,
“We work hard because that's our way of showing our appreciation,” White said.
Davis and White just wrapped up the American leg of Stars on Ice, the two will have a small break and then head to Asia for several more shows.