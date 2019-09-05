Everything you need to know for Gold Rush 2019 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- With Gold Rush 2019 just around the corner we have everything you need to know for the return of football in the Bozeman.
The MSU Bobcats will be taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and this is the first matchup between the two schools, the game will go down Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 6 p.m., in Bobcat Stadium.
If you are planning on attending there is a bag policy in you’ll need to follow similar to the NFL's, fans are allowed a transparent bag no larger than 12 inches tall, by 6 inches wide, and 12 inches deep.
Gold Rush has been celebrated since 2007, fans are asked to come decked out in gold as a celebration of Montana's rich mining history.
For many students, this is their first home game and chance to see the magic of college football.
“My mom is from Montana, and I’ve been waiting to go to Montana State University for a long time and now I’m ready for my first Gold Rush football game I can’t wait,” Preston Furulie an incoming MSU Freshman said.
Furulie added that he is excited to get his hands on this year's Gold Rush t-shirt, that t-shirt was designed by Eli Kisko, a graphic designer and who graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from MSU in 2017.
Those shirts are $14 and on sale at the MSU Bookstore and online by following this link, and don’t worry the football team will be in gold as well with bright gold uniforms.
This year the stadium will have a special Gold Rush Huckleberry Lemonade, last spring, students tested several flavor choices and the winner was huckleberry, that will be on sale at the game.