BOZEMAN- The third annual Bozeman Craft Beer Week is showcasing brews from across Gallatin County, with special events including the Beer Olympics and the IPA Challenge.
Organizers say it's a fun event that showcases how the beer industry has revitalized small towns across Montana.
“Sheridan, Montana, it’s a very small town," says Jesse Bussard, founder of Bozeman Craft Beer Week. "There was a brewery that opened there a couple years ago, and it’s really just become a great little community center for them. It’s helped to get some other businesses up and going that service them, there are food trucks that come and serve food at the breweries it’s creating more opportunities.”
There are 15 craft breweries just in Gallatin County and 13 are in Bozeman.
You can purchase event passports that feature exclusive offers and giveaways here for $10 each.
A percentage of the money made from Craft Beer Week will be donated to Bozeman Area Community Foundation.
Craft brew week is in full swing with events taking place every day:
Thursday, May 9th
● Dee-O-Gee's Yappy Hour with Bridger Brewing at Dee-O-Gee
● Beers & Bluegrass, Games & Goats with Bozeman Brewing at Red Tractor Pizza
● Mead Tasting & Tours at Valhalla Meadery
Friday, May 10th
● Happy Hour with Julius Lehrkind Brewery at Element Bozeman
● Crossfit & Beer at True Spirit Crossfit and Yoga
● Stone Glacier After Hours at the Ram’s Head Tavern at Stone Glacier
● Sour Beer Symposium at Backcountry Burger Bar
Saturday, May 11th
● The 3rd Annual Beer Olympics at True Spirit Crossfit and Yoga
● Spring Brewers Rendezvous presented by Montana Brewers Association at Haynes Pavilion, Gallatin County Fairgrounds
● Single Six IPA Challenge with Single Six Media (during Spring Brewers Rendezvous)
● BCBW Awards & Wrap-Up Event hosted by Fermentana (during Spring Brewers Rendezvous)
● Rendezvous After Party at Bozeman Taproom
