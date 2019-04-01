BOZEMAN- Today is equal work for equal pay day in Bozeman.
The Mayor of Bozeman, Cyndy Andrus, is naming a proclamation in partnership with the Business Professional Women of Bozeman making today equal pay for equal work day.
The Mayor saying that young girl and woman of all age should know their worth and stand true to the value that they are worth whatever their male counterparts are making.
The Mayor said it was a personal goal of hers to make sure everyone on the city payroll was paid fairly and equally.
The symbolism of today's date is that according to statistics this is how far into a year a woman must work before she would earn what a man had earned in the previous year.
According to information from the 2017 census the latest pay gap shows on average women earned $.80 to the man's dollar.
That statistic is different for women of different ethnic origins.
African American women earn .61 to every man's dollar.
Native American women earn .58 cents every man's dollar.
Hispanic women earn .62 cents to every man's dollar.
In celebration of today's proclamation, the area businesses are giving 20% off to women in Bozeman.
