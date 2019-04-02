BOZEMAN - On the heels of Women’s History Month, the City of Bozeman is making a proclamation to recognize the wage discrepancy between men and women in the US, and promising to address the issue within their ranks.
April 2, 2019 marks this year’s Equal Pay Day. The day symbolizes how far into the next year women must work to earn the same that men, doing the same job, earned in the previous year. The exact amount of money that women earn compared to men is debated, but one common number that’s cited is the $0.80 women earn to a man’s dollar. And all studies can agree on one thing: women earn less.
Wage gaps exist in every state, but rural, inland states like Montana see the worst discrepancies. The reasons behind this are complex, and most people aren’t even aware that they’re playing into the problem.
Melissa Herron, President of Bozeman Business and Professional Women, helped the city to come up with the resolution that will be delivered on Monday evening. As she explains it, there’s many misconceptions when it comes to the wage gap. But the biggest one is the assumption that the gap is caused as a result of direct discrimination.
“It’s actually more so subtle bias,” she elaborates. “Such as, when an employer is hiring for a position. Perhaps they are determining to put a man in that position instead of a woman, because of assumptions that maybe a woman has a family and she can’t commit the time.”
The gap exists in nearly every job, in every state and country, at all education levels, and in every sector. Even though more women receive higher education than men, they still end up getting paid less for working in the same roles.
Sara Rushing, an associate professor of political science at Montana State University, explains that employers should be motivated to close the wage gap because it not only improves the quality of the business (diverse companies make more money), it is a moral obligation.
“It’s a moral issue to create gender equality in our society,” she says. “So, it’s an ethical imperative for people who are in positions of power to recognize how they either perpetuate inequality or address it.”
And to address it, employers will need to actively think about the way they operate, hire, and promote.
“Some of that skill is understanding implicit bias,” Rushing continues, “understanding how different people come to the negotiating table differently, having a much broader perspective of what a qualified candidate might look like, and then doing the work necessary to create a workplace people want to come into and be part of.”
Many familiar with the wage gap point out that this isn’t a partisan issue, but a human one. And that’s especially the case for working mothers and wives.
“Any type of income that a woman makes is going to contribute to the overall health of the family. It affects everyone, not just women. But also men and children and the elderly.”
A proclamation by Mayor Cyndy Andrus on Monday night to address the wage gap inequality will hopefully allow them to lead by example for other cities and local businesses.
“The City of Bozeman specifically has taken a lead in the state to conduct their own pay audit and to approach the pay gap that they have within their city employment,” says Herron.
And as Rushing says, the way to get equal pay must be a structural and institutional change: “It has to be something workplaces are much more broadly committed to. And that’s something we look to women to remedy. I mean, to the extent that men still hold many of the positions of power in the workplace, they’re the people most well-positioned to address the gender pay gap.”
Private business owners are encouraged to go to equalpay.mt.gov to access resources that will help them do their part to close the wage gap.