ANACONDA - A community is in mourning after a local woman was killed after an accident at a demolition derby last week, a crash that also sent seven others to the hospital.
The car's driver was hit by another vehicle, sending it through barriers and a fine at 40 miles per hour.
On Sunday, law enforcement and emergency services came from across Montana and Washington to pay tribute to Powell County EMT DaryLynne Day.
Support for Day's family has poured in from around the community, with many showing up to show their solidarity on Sunday afternoon.
Flags were at half-staff and streets were crowded in Anaconda and Deer Lodge to honor the memory of Day. The mother of two was killed after being struck by a car at a demolition derby in Deer Lodge last Sunday night.
A coworker says Day was working as medical staff for the derby that night.
A procession of more than 75 emergency service and law enforcement vehicles - with some from as far away as Spokane, Washington - drove from the fairgrounds in Deer Lodge, where Day was killed, to her funeral service in Anaconda.
Day was known for her sense of humor, medical talent, and passion for people.
Anaconda-born, Day spent most of her life traveling the world with her military family.
She spoke five languages and mastered 21 instruments in her 36 years, but she chose to use her short life to serve others.
Angela Johnson, a fellow Powell County EMT, worked side-by-side with Day. Johnson says Day was not only a teacher and coworker, but a mentor to her.
"Like the rest of us, she just thought that was her calling," she says about working together as EMTs. "She wanted to be there and help people."
It's Day's big presence and her heart to serve others that Johnson will remember most.
"Just her in general, her presence," says Johnson. "Her fun. Her heart. Just her heart. Her wanting to help, and her being there."
Day also had a way of making light of things.
"We had a call early in the morning," Johnson recalls, smiling. "And I was king of slow getting there, so she gave me a hard time."
She leaves behind her husband and two children, Zion and Ember.