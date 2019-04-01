MISSOULA - Emergency crews pulled a man from the Clark Fork River in Missoula Monday night.
A report came in around 8 PM that a person was in the river in the area of West Broadway.
Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief David Wolter said when crews arrived on scene there were conflicting reports about the possibility of two people being in the river.
One man was pulled from the river and is said to be in okay condition but possibility intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital.
As of 8:20 PM crews were still searching for a second person in the river.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.