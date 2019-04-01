MISSOULA - Emergency crews pulled a man from the Clark Fork River in Missoula Monday night.
A report came in around 8 PM that a person was in the river in the area of West Broadway and Burton Street.
Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief David Wolter said when crews arrived on scene there were conflicting reports about the possibility of two people being in the river.
One man was pulled from the river and is said to be in okay condition but possibly intoxicated. The man was able to walk to the ambulance. He was taken to the hospital for observation.
Crews searched the river bank and used Life Flight infrared technology to try to locate a second person in both a side channel and the main river. Wolter said the search was called off around 9 PM after search efforts were unsuccessful.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.