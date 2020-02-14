BOZEMAN - Several pronghorn and elk were reportedly poached this week in Park County.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release they were notified of the poachings that happened Thursday 17 miles south of Livingston on Trail Creek Road and Old Yellowstone Road. The landowners told FWP someone shot three cow elk on their property from the road.
One mile south of the poached elk, FWP says three bucks, six does and fawns also illegally shot and killed from the road on private property near several houses and buildings.
All the meat in both cases were left to waste.
FWP says they saw trails of blood in both locations showing signs of other animals that were possibly shot but ran off. A landowner told FWP they heard several gun shots at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
FWP asks anyone with information on either of the cases to call Livingston area Game Warden Drew Scott at 406-581-7613 or Gardiner area Game Warden Gregg Todd at 406-224-5207. Reporters can anonymously call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Those who come forward could receive a cash reward.