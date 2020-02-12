BUTTE - A report from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department indicates the fire at the historic Irish Times building was a result of the an electrical issue.
That fire destroyed the 100-year-old building at the end of January. The building housed The Irish Times Bar, The Post Bar, and Muddy Creek Brewery.
A fire report released Wednesday, indicates the fire started in a storage room in the second story of the building that separated The Post Bar and the Muddy Creek Taproom.
The report said the fire started by accident, by an electrical incident just east of the ice maker. "The burn pattern is adjacent to the pile of electrical cords and the burned-up power strip, and it is difficult to eliminate the burned up power tap as the likely cause of the incident," reads the report.
Butte residents said they lost of a piece of history when the fire gutted the building in the early morning hours of January 23.
By the time crews arrived on scene that morning, smoke was billowing out of the windows and the ceiling. Soon after, the roof caved in.
At first, firefighters were sent inside the building to try to knock down the flames, but the fire was burning so intensely that firefighters had quickly move outside to keep themselves safe.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Several fundraisers have been held in the area to support the businesses lost in the blaze.