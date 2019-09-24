Electric scooters in Bozeman getting ready to hibernate for the winter

BOZEMAN- If you’ve been riding around on an electric scooter in Bozeman your days to keep ridding are numbered.
Electric scooters took Bozeman by storm this summer, The City of Bozeman became home to the states first electric scooter rental business.
With winter just around the corner, there is still is some time left to scooter around Main Street.
Owner of Blink Rides, Lana Kitto, says you have at least through October before they are pulled for hibernation.
Kitto says it was a successful first year here in Bozeman and they definitely will be back next year.
Bozeman road over 12,000 miles since the launch in late spring. With the success of her business, she also saw damage.
Each scooter cost roughly $1500 each.
“We have had some incidents where it’s a complete write-off,” Kitto said, “we had about five or six scooters that are completely wiped out so far.”
That’s roughly $7500 worth of damage and she says most of the damage can be avoided by parking them appropriately.
Kitto says with the damages aside the first year was a learning experience but currently has no plans to stop.
Her immediate expansion plans are to Montana State University and speculates by next year they will have scooters available on campus.
But she has her eyes on expanding across the state.
“Missoula still has a lot of logistics they’re trying to work through,” Kitto said, “Billings definitely has the demographic, they’ve got a beautiful downtown, it would be a good fit for Billings.”
Kitto says right now in Bozeman she has over 3000 active users and believes there could be more when new drop-off zones are added.
Overall she feels like this first year was a success.
Kitto still maintains the title as the only female C.E.O of a Scooter Company in the United States.
*Snow is expected in this weekend's forecast, Kitto currently has plans to retrieve scooters Friday - but expects to put them back out at the start of the week.