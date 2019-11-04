Election round-up for Gallatin County

BOZEMAN- Election day is just around the corner and in Gallatin County, there are multiple measures and races that will be affecting you at home.
Ballots for this year‘s election are due by 8 p.m. and as of Monday morning, the county had around 19,400 ballots returned to them.
In Gallatin County, you’ll be voting on whether or not to drop party affiliation for county officials. Meaning they could potentially be no longer a Democrat or Republican.
Along with the brand new county Law and Justice Center that has been in discussion for almost a year now.
In the Bozeman area, there is a race for Mayor, City Commissioner, and Municipal Court Judge.
It’s important to note the winner of the Mayor’s race serves the first part of the term as the Deputy Mayor.
In the West Yellowstone area, residents are voting on extending resort tax and increasing it by 1%.
In the Manhattan area, residents are voting on special levy to raise money for the Manhattan Police Department.
The county will be having a drive-through ballot box, you can pull right up to the steps of the courthouse and someone will take your ballot for you.
If you don’t live in Bozeman you can drop off ballots in person here:
- Gallatin County Election Office in Bozeman – 311 W. Main St., Room 210 in the Gallatin County Courthouse
- Belgrade City Clerk’s Office – 91 E. Central Ave.
- City of Bozeman Finance Office – 121 N. Rouse Ave.
- Manhattan City Clerk’s Office – 207 S. 6th St.
- Three Forks City Clerk’s Office – 206 N. Main St.
- Town of West Yellowstone Clerk Office – 440 Yellowstone Ave.
or Tuesday the county we will have both curbside and lobby drop-off spots at the court house.