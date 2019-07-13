4.0 earthquake in Bozeman area

BOZEMAN- USGS is reporting a 4.0 - 3km earthquake just outside of Manhattan, MT.
The earthquake has been felt in Belgrade and Bozeman.
You can track the latest earthquakes and get information about earthquake readiness here.
Reporter, Wake Up Montana
