DUI treatment court coming to Missoula

Missoula County sentenced in 2017, 87 second and third time DUI offenders.
The Montana Department of transportation reports Montana consistently ranks among the highest in the nation for impaired driving fatalities.
From 2013-2017, 61 percent of 1,021 fatalities on Montana roadways involved an impaired driver.
Law enforcement issued 7,635 DUI citations statewide in 2016. 815 of those, or 10 percent of that number came from Missoula County.
Missoula County leaders are hoping a new program call "ROAD" court will help reduce the amount of repeat DUI offenders.
Justice of the Peace for Missoula County Judge Landee Holloway said the program offers more resources and support, in an effort to turn repeat DUI offenders into healthy community members.
Judge Holloway said ROAD court will accept 20 repeat offenders into the program the first year.
The participants have to pass five phases to complete the program, with each phase including varying degrees of alcohol monitoring, random drug tests and regular court appearances.
The end goal is to get repeat offenders to take accountability for their actions, and to help them become sober.
Holloway adds the court will also focus on community outreach.
"The Missoula community always ranks in the top three counties in the state for impaired drivers and I think that's really important," Holloway said. "I think we've created a culture [resulting from] a variety of reasons. Our court [will] focus on changing those cultures and perspectives and doing some community outreach."
Holloway said similar programs to the ROAD court have shown success in Butte, Havre and Billings.
The ROAD court is funded from a Montana Department of Transportation grant that totals $87,000.