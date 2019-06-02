BOZEMAN - A fiery crash in Bozeman shut down I-90 westbound from Bear Canyon Road to the Main Street exit on Sunday evening.
The crash, which sent flames and clouds of black billowing smoke from a semi into the sky, happened just after 3 PM on Sunday.
A passenger car attempting to pass a semi reportedly got trapped beneath the trailer when the semi merged lanes without seeing the car. Both vehicles were totaled.
The Montana Highway Patrol says that the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was backed up down Bozeman Pass to the east, and traffic was down to one lane between Bear Canyon Road and the Main Street exit as crews work to tow the vehicles.