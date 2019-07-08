BOZEMAN - If you’re planning a quick hike around Bozeman, cross Drinking Horse trail off the list for the next few weeks.
The popular trail is closed as a safety precaution as Highway 86 is rerouted around construction. Workers are in the process of creating an underpass to link the parking lots of Drinking Horse and the College ‘M’ trailheads, two of Bozeman’s busiest trails.
The $4 million “Path to the M” will connect the main street of Bozeman to the mountains with just over two miles of new pavement and existing trails.
The path is expected to open this fall. Drinking Horse trail, however, will be closed until July 23.
In the meantime, officials encourage Bozemanites to try out a new trail around town.