Summer is coming closer every day, but that also means tick season is making its way inch by inch.
Each year, thousands of people across the U.S. become infected with diseases such as Rocky Mountain rocky fever and Lyme disease as a result of tick bites, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“To avoid becoming a victim of a tick bite, people should be aware that ticks could be in the area where they live, work and play,” said DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan.
DPHHS says the best way to prevent tick-borne disease is to prevent bites from the little bugs to begin with. Here is a three-step approach you can use to prevent tick bites:
- Limit: Walk in the center of nature trails and mow your property where you and your pets spend time, since ticks live in wooded, brushy or grassy areas.
- Repel: Wear long, light-colored pants and socks to spot ticks more easily and use insect repellents that have up to 30% DEET or over that are safe for skin and/or clothing.
- Inspect: Carefully check your skin for ticks after coming home from outdoor activities. Some common hiding areas for the insect include the scalp, beard and the back of the neck. You can de-tick your clothes by throwing them into a drier on high for 10 minutes, even before washing.
If you find a tick stuck to you, follow these steps to safely remove it:
- Use fine-tipped “pointy” tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.
- Pull up with steady, even pressure without twisting or jerking the tick. This way, you avoid the mouth parts from breaking off and getting stuck in your skin, though they can be removed with tweezers. If removing it gets tricky, you can just leave it alone and let the skin heal.
- Afterwards, clean the bite area and your hand thoroughly with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, soap or water.
DPHHS advises against using folklore remedies for removing ticks, since they may cause the insect to dig deeper into the skin. Some include “painting” it with nail polish, using petroleum jelly or heating the tick to detach it from the skin.
For more information on tick-borne illnesses and how you can protect yourself from them, you can visit the official DPHHS website.