BOZEMAN, Mont. - Light and songs of joy filled downtown Bozeman on Saturday night, as the final light on the menorah outside of First Security Bank was lit.
The nine-foot menorah was lit by Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo, who worked with Rabbi Chaim Bruk, Executive Director of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, to also make Montana's first gelt drop possible over the weekend.
It's the thirteenth year the menorah has been lit downtown, and many showed up to celebrate the event together, including Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).
The tradition of lighting the menorah is celebrated by Jewish people around the world every year. It focuses on the miracle that took place centuries ago, when there was only enough oil to keep the temple lit for one day, and it last eight nights.