New 2019 Master Downton master plan
Downtown Bozeman could soon be facing some big changes.
The proposed changes consist of bringing new businesses into downtown along with new buildings for potential retail and office space while keeping the city walking friendly.
Some of the major changes include changing Main Street from a four-lane road to a three-lane road with the intentions of adding more parking.
“The idea of converting Main Street from a four-lane road to a three-lane road I think the idea of having left-hand turn lanes is appealing,” said Chris Namunn Executive Director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership “right now it’s very difficult to make left-hand turns and also that same plan with the add about 100 if not more parking spaces [to downtown]”
The plan also calls for expanding the Grand Avenue Culture Arts Heart and creating secondary connections to the city through the use of the alleyways by bringing in seasonal flowers and benches for people to eat in. The alleys would eventually also offer small retail storefronts and offices.
The partnership is asking for feedback and taking comments from the public here until Friday. You also can view the full 114-page master plan here.
