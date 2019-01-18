LIVINGSTON - An animal shelter says it needs help caring for 17 pugs who were found malnourished, ill and dehydrated in Meagher County.
The Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston says it's helping care for the pugs, who were seized this week from an owner in neighboring Meagher County.
The pugs' owner fell ill and was unable to properly care for them, shelter staff say. Now, the elderly pugs are malnourished, underweight, dehydrated and in need of treatment for many illnesses including infections, cysts, and muscle atrophy.
The shelter says every dog needs extensive veterinary care. They're accepting donations as well as applications for adoption.
From the full release:
"After the owner had fallen ill, the dogs were found to be living in less than ideal conditions, they are malnourished, dehydrated, severely underweight and suffering from a variety of medical conditions such as infected teeth, overgrown nails, cysts, cataracts, eye infections, muscle atrophy, ataxia etc… They are all seniors. They are currently being treated in isolation in our shelter while the County Attorney sorts out the legalities of this complicated situation. ... If you’d like to give one of these Pugs a home, please fill out our application online and email it to us, you will be placed on the contact list. If you are not in a position to adopt but would like to help us care for these deserving animals, please donate online."
The online fundraiser has brought in more than $6,000 so far. Click here to learn more.