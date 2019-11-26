Don’t be a turkey arrive two hours early, what TSA is asking this holiday travel season

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES NEAR THE MONTANA AND IDAHO BORDER, THEN 1 TO 3 INCHES ELSEWHERE. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY NEAR THE MONTANA AND IDAHO BORDER. FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 11 PM THURSDAY FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&