BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fans of Bozeman's Hyalite Canyon are gearing up for a major cleanup.
Hyalite saw some tough use this summer, and now people with a passion for this beautiful piece of land are asking for help in cleaning it up.
Last weekend's unexpected snowfall has moved back the annual Friends of Hyalite Fall Clean-Up Day to next weekend.
In the last 10 years, the nonprofit Friends of Hyalite has removed 10,000 pounds of garbage from around the reservoir.
This summer, in particular, the group had issues with people dumping trash into toilets.
If you're interested in helping out, meet at the Hyalite Day Use Area at noon on Saturday, October 12.
Bring water and clothes that you can work in. Trashbags, gloves, and tools will be provided.
Your hard work will be rewarded with a beautiful public space, and a volunteer appreciation picnic following.