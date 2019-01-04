Great Falls Police Department are now saying the disappearance of 21 year old Brook-Lyn Arrowtopknot is considered a kidnapping.
In a press release sent to KFBB, Detective Doug Mahlum says a physical altercation took place on December 26th at 7:30am near 15th Street and Chowen Springs Loop. Arrowtopknot suffered a life threatening injury and GFPD issued an 'Attempt to Locate'.
Guadalupe Galicia has been identified as a person of interest in this case. He is considered armed and dangerous. A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued and and GFPD is working with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force.
Anyone who may have seen or heard from Brook-lyn since December 26, 2018, is asked to contact the Great Falls Police Department immediately at 406-727-TIPS. You can also contact Det. Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926.
Brook-lyn Arrowtopknow is described as a 21 year old Native American Woman, 5'0" tall, 110 lbs with brown hair/eyes.
Galicia is described as a 27 year old Hispanic male, 6’0”, 185 lbs, bald, brown eyes.