Dinosaur playground closed in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Dinosaur playground off the corner of Oak Street and Davis Lane is closed.
From right now until the first week of May you will have to find another park in the area to take your kids to.
Dinosaur playground has many dinosaur sculptures for kids to play on.
Gallatin County parks we will be conducting maintenance on the park that was built by volunteers in 2009.
The entire playground will be closed during the time while maintenance is performed.
When it's possible the playground will reopen the in the evenings and on weekends.
Parks in the area you can go to-
- Rose Park
- Bronken soccer complex
- Valley unit park
- Bozeman Pond
The county thanks you for your patience and understanding as they do this maintenance.