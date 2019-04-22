BOZEMAN- The Dinosaur Park playground will be closed until the first week of May.
The playground, off the corner of Oak and Davis, is beloved for its array of dinosaur sculptures, hanging bridges, "fossil" beds and slides for kids to play on. But Gallatin County parks staff are working on the park, which was built by volunteers in 2009.
They say that hopefully the park will reopen on evenings and weekends soon.
In the meantime, there are plenty of parks in the area, including:
- Rose Park
- Bronken soccer complex
- Valley Unit park
- Bozeman Pond
County staff thank people for their patience.