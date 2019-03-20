Deputy Mayor wants to talk about parking in downtown

BOZEMAN- Bozeman will soon have a new Mayor.
Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl will take over the city in January.
Mehl is working on things that he would like to support and things he would like to accomplish.
He currently is working on parking solutions for the downtown area with the downtown partnership.
With a booming downtown Bozeman, the days of small-town parking are no more.
Meaning a solution needs to come quick. The new downtown improvement plan was proposed several weeks back to the commissioners.
Mehl says that he's received a lot of feedback regarding parking in downtown and one solution that he supports from the improvement plan is a new shuttle that would take people into downtown from the fairgrounds.
People would park their car and every 15 minutes a shuttle would take them downtown.
“[For] people who work downtown if they know have guaranteed parking at the fairgrounds and the shuttle comes every 10 or 15 minutes that’s a real benefit for them,” said Mehl, “also if you’re [a] family, you want to come in and do some shopping or go to a restaurant or catch some music at the Ellen you’ll have an ability to park there and come downtown.”
Mehl says adding bike lanes to Babcock would also help reduce the flow of cars coming into downtown.
Mehl says he welcomes feedback and would to hear from the public on this topic.