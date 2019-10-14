BOZEMAN, Mont. – Crews are getting ready to break ground of the City of Bozeman’s Public Safety Center – but first, they need to remove the existing buildings that stand in their way. That work began on Monday.
The new Public Safety Center will be located to the east of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in northeast Bozeman.
Removal of the 11 existing structures on the site began on Monday afternoon.
A city official says that three of the buildings had asbestos, an additional challenge for the long-fought-for project.
The new building will be home to the city’s public safety functions: police, fire, municipal courts, and victim services.
Bozeman voters approved the $36 million safety center last fall.