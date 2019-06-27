BOZEMAN - It's not uncommon for new moms to find themselves in a race to find a private place to breastfeed their child or pump. But a new bill aims to require lactation rooms in federal spaces.
The Fairness For Breastfeeding Mothers Act introduced by Sen. Steve Daines passed unanimously through the Senate on Wednesday. With bipartisan support, the bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump.
The bill requires a dedicated lactation room in most federal buildings, and bathrooms don't count. The bill requires that the room include a chair, working surface and electrical outlet. The room is designed for members of the public, but advocates say it really benefits the women who work in those buildings and are worried about providing breastmilk for their baby.
