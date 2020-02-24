MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - Federal and state officials say they are investigating a dead wolf discovered last year that was possibly poisoned.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobson confirmed the department is investigating the death of a wolf on a Madison County property last fall.
In an account shared with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, a former seasonal employee on the ranch found the wolf's body next to a cow's corpse in fall 2019. The cow had been killed by the ranch because of an injury. The man who discovered the corpse told the Chronicle he believes he saw poison on the ground around the wolf and that his dog died from what he believes to be poison shortly after the two of them came across the wolf's body and the dog ate some of the meat.
Jacobsen says Montana FWP first learned about the death in October and that when they get more answers on what happened they'll share them with the public.