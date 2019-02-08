Daughter of MSU men's head basketball coach passes away at 29

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. THE COLD WIND CHILLS WILL DEVELOP IN THE VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST MT TONIGHT AFTER THE COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&