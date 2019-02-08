Daughter of MSU men's head basketball coach passes away at 29

Caryssa Fish, the daughter of Montana State men’s basketball coach Brian Fish and his wife Melyssa, passed away Friday in Florida. She was 29.
“Melyssa and I lost the most precious thing in life today when our daughter Caryssa passed away,” Fish said. “The authorities in Florida are still working through the details. We thank our many friends in Bozeman, throughout Montana, and around the country for their support and prayers, and also for respecting our privacy during a devastating time for us.”
Fish indicated he will coach his Bobcat team in Montana State’s 2 p.m. game against Idaho on Saturday.