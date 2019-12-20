Daines in Bozeman, talking impeachment:

BOZEMAN- United States Senator Steve Daines was in Bozeman today ringing the bell to raise money for the Salvation Army.
The Senator shook hands with constituents as he rang the bell alongside his wife Cindy.
He spoke on how he was excited to spread some holiday cheer by way for ringing the bell and sending Christmas cards to active duty military members.
The senator did speak on the matter of impeachment, saying he did not believe the president will be removed from office.
“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have been obsessed with impeachment since the last election,” Senator Daines said, “they rushed it through the house, it’s been a sham and now they don’t even have the nerve to send it to the Senate.”
As of right now, the House of Representatives have not formally sent the articles to the Senate
“It’s time to get this past us and get back to working on behalf of the American people,” Senator Daines said.
The Impeachment process now is turning from the House of Representatives to the Senate.