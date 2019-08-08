Crews in Bozeman respond to smoke at Riverside Country Club early this morning
BOZEMAN- Crews responded to smoldering dishrags at the Riverside Country Club early this morning.
Crews responded to calls of smoke coming from a back room.
Bozeman Fire crews on scene say there’s no threat to the public this morning and that situation is contained.
Springhill Road saw some congestion in the early hours of the morning while emergency vehicles worked, traffic should now be moving smoothly.
We will update you with more information as its available.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.