Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 AND 118. THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS FOR LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS ON WEDNESDAY COULD MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS ON LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&