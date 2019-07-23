DILLON - Fire crews are on the scene of a 40-acre wildfire burning one mile south of historic Bannack.
Leona Rodreick, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said the fire started after a lightning cell moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is burning in sage and torching some trees in the area. Rodreick estimated 10-20 people were on scene working to build a line around the fire. She said a helicopter had also been ordered.
Weather dependent, crews hoped to build a containment line around the fire by the end of the day Tuesday.
People in the are are asked to slow down, and give crews plenty of space. There are no road closures in place as of 5 PM Tuesday.
Rodreick said crews are working on two other strikes in the area. On is south of Clark Canyon. The other is in the Cabin Creek area southwest of Dillon.
Additional information will be added as it's available.